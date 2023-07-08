Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise's days of success do not seem to end anytime soon as the Hollywood megastar has achieved another milestone this week.

The 61-year-old superstar has reportedly earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes feat thanks to the new Mission: Impossible film. Reviews for "Dead Reckoning Part One" have been glowing, with its score on review aggregate site sitting at 98 per cent after 112 reviews.

It’s yet another achievement for Cruise as the film franchise is about to release its seventh outing, with the second part due to arrive in 2024.



With the film, the franchise (which was launched in 1996 with Brian De Palma’s original) has become one of the most acclaimed of all time. And, at the time of writing, the film has scored Cruise himself his highest Rotten Tomatoes score to date.



The first three movies have lower scores – the first has 67 percent, the second outing, directed by John Woo in 2000, is the only "rotten" film, with 56 percent, while JJ Abrams’ 2006 release has a slightly higher 71 percent.

It is the more recent installments that have received the most acclaim - the fourth M: I film, Ghost Protocol, which was released in 2011, has 93 percent, while 2015's Rogue Nation sits at 94 percent.

Up until Wednesday (6 July), Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which was hugely acclaimed upon its release in 2018, had the highest rating, with 97 percent. On Thursday, however, Dead Reckoning Part One has taken its crown.

Sitting in third place in Cruise’s overall rankings is 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, with 96 percent. For those wondering, the actor’s lowest ranked film is Cocktail (1988), which has a platry 7 percent.

The latest ranking for Dead Reckoning Part One pushes Mission: Impossible over the edge as one of the most popular franchises of all time among reviewers.

The film is set to have the biggest opening weekend for a Mission: Impossible film to date, with box office tracking predicting $90m (£70.7m).