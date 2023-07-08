 
menu menu menu

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Tom Cruise achieves another milestone

Tom Cruise's days of success do not seem to end anytime soon as the   Hollywood megastar has achieved another milestone this week.

The 61-year-old superstar has reportedly earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes feat thanks to the new Mission: Impossible film. Reviews for "Dead Reckoning Part One" have been glowing, with its score on review aggregate site sitting at 98 per cent after 112 reviews.

It’s yet another achievement for Cruise as the film franchise is about to release its seventh outing, with the second part due to arrive in 2024.

With the film, the franchise (which was launched in 1996 with Brian De Palma’s original) has become one of the most acclaimed of all time. And, at the time of writing, the film has scored Cruise himself his highest Rotten Tomatoes score to date.

The first three movies have lower scores – the first has 67 percent, the second outing, directed by John Woo in 2000, is the only "rotten" film, with 56 percent, while JJ Abrams’ 2006 release has a slightly higher 71 percent.

It is the more recent installments that have received the most acclaim - the fourth M: I film, Ghost Protocol, which was released in 2011, has 93 percent, while 2015's Rogue Nation sits at 94 percent.

Up until Wednesday (6 July), Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which was hugely acclaimed upon its release in 2018, had the highest rating, with 97 percent. On Thursday, however, Dead Reckoning Part One has taken its crown.

Sitting in third place in Cruise’s overall rankings is 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, with 96 percent. For those wondering, the actor’s lowest ranked film is Cocktail (1988), which has a platry 7 percent.

The latest ranking for Dead Reckoning Part One pushes Mission: Impossible over the edge as one of the most popular franchises of all time among reviewers.

The film is set to have the biggest opening weekend for a Mission: Impossible film to date, with box office tracking predicting $90m (£70.7m).

More From Entertainment:

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'

Dominic Fike drug abuse nearly cost him 'Euphoria'
'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer

'Blue Beetle' team clarifies 'Batman' remarks in trailer
Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss

Kate Middleton, Prince William recreate Princess Diana, King Charles' iconic kiss
Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert

Prince William 'stopped eating' over Harry's betrayal, Kate came to rescue: Expert
Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Brad Pitt's new Formula One movie car stirs the internet

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?

Kate Middleton’s show-stopping stunts pushing King Charles out of the headlines?
Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard 'had to get out of US' amid threats, cruel memes after Johnny Depp trial
Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Netflix's 'Rebel Moon' TV series on the cards

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady

Kim Kardashian reveals truth about her 'crush' on Tom Brady
'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?

'Shang-Chi 2' fate ties to Jonathan Majors controversy?
Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day

Princess Lilibet steals her grandpa King Charles' glory on his big day
Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry mulls saying goodbye to celebrity life and Meghan Markle?
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'enjoying' themselves unlike unhappy Sussexes
Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz

Ex-strictly star Brendan Cole living in tent with family after leaving showbiz
‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves

‘Good riddance’: ‘Emmerdale’ fans happy as ‘annoying’ Naomi Walters leaves
Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Zayn Malik's new photo features unknown woman

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character video

Harrison Ford roasts Conan O’Brien for forgetting his ‘Star Wars’ character
Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash

Parallels drawn between Meghan Markle and Slash