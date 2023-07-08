 
Cillian Murphy takes a toll playing 'Oppenheimer', co-stars reveal

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Cillian Murphy continued his long-standing collaboration with Oppenheimer
In Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy has indeed given all of himself, which the critics admitted, and his fellow actors attested.

In a chat with People, Emily Blunt with her fellow actors revealed the pressure the Inception star had to face to play the character.

“We were all in the same hotel,” she continued. “We only had each other. Me and Matt were roommates and were like, ‘Let’s go to have dinner.’”

Adding, “The sheer volume of what he had to take on and shoulder is so monumental,” the Edge of Tomorrow actor said.

“Of course he didn’t want to come and have dinner with us.”

Matt Damon chimed in, “He couldn’t. His brain was just too full."

However, the Batman star clarified, “You know that when you have those big roles, that responsibility, you feel it’s kind of overwhelming.”

Earlier, Nolan teased Oppenheimer saying people had left early viewers “devastated”.

“They can’t speak. I mean, there’s an element of fear that’s there in the history and there in the underpinnings,” the filmmaker said.

