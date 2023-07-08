 
Margot Robbie debuts another stunning ‘Barbie’ look for Mexico premiere

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2023

Margot Robbie once again channelled the infamous Mattel doll for the photo call in Mexico City on July 7, 2023.

Robbie, 33, replicated the classic Totally Hair Barbie with her hair mirroring the crimped look from the vintage Barbie doll.

She was dressed in a skintight Pucci-designed multi-coloured print minidress while at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mexico, via Daily Mail. The Pucci mini dress used the classic 1960's-inspired print with colours next to each other.

The Aussie actress accessorized with pointy pink stiletto heels and a light pink quilted Chanel handbag with a gold logo. She also wore the iconic Barbie’s ‘B’ as her earrings, inspired from the original doll.

One day prior, Robbie picked another hot pink look, this one reminiscent of 1992’s Earring Magic Barbie.

The Wolf of Wall Street alum has been sporting Barbie-inspired looks throughout the promotions of the upcoming Greta Gerwig-directed movie. It seems as if she steps straight out of the DreamHouse each and every time.

Robbie’s co-star, Ryan Gosling, who stars as the Ken Doll in Barbie, also channelled his character as he wore a short-sleeved light turquoise button-down shirt along with black slacks. His blonde hair was coiffed in a Ken hairstyle.

Previously, Robbie perfectly recreated Day-to-Night Barbie doll, which was originally released by Mattel in 1985 for the premiere held in Seoul, South Korea, last week.

Styled by Andrew Mukamal, she exuded executive business vibes in in a pink Versace skirt suit and showed off evening glam in a Versace metallic sequin-covered midi-length dress with a tulle flowy skirt.

The upcoming live-action movie based on the children’s favourite doll is slated to release in cinemas on July 21, 2023.

