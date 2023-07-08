 
Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law flaunts her baby bump

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law flaunted her baby bump at Wimbledon days after James Middleton announced they were expecting their first child.

Alizée Thevenet was spotted holding hands with husband James as they made their first public appearance at Wimbledon hours after sharing the pregnancy news.

Kate Middleton also attended Wimbledon.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, James Middleton shared stunning photos of Alizee with their dog Mable and announced she was pregnant with her first child.

He wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited … well Mable might be.

“It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family,” James said along with a heart emoji.

James Middleton and Alizee got married on September 11, 2021.

