 
menu menu menu

Idris Elba talks Dj-ing gig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

By
Web Desk

|July 08, 2023

Idris Elba landed by chance a royal gig of DJ-ing at the wedding reception of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 at their Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor residence at the time.

The Luther actor, 45, detailed how he landed the role during an appearance on the Smartless podcast.

The British actor revealed that he would share pleasantries with the Duke in passing when they were out in town. However, one day, the royal made a request for him to take in a special role for his big day.

“I was DJ-ing in all these clubs where Harry would show up and he was like ‘Yo’ and I’m like ‘Yo.’ And then at one point he was like, ‘Listen man, I’m getting married.’ I was like, ‘Yo! That’s amazing,” Elba told the show hosts. Then, Harry told him: “I want you to DJ.”

The star agreed to the proposition, but he had one stipulation: “I was like, ‘I don’t do requests!’” Elba said.

Idris Elba talks Dj-ing gig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

The Harder They Fall actor attended the couple’s wedding in May 2018, and he did indeed DJ at a reception afterward which was held at Frogmore House.

According to Us Weekly, the actor notably played Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much during the affair while Meghan danced with her girlfriends, a source confirmed.

Elba has been a DJ on the side for years. He has previously made club appearances under the name DJ Big Driis (or Big Driis the Londoner) and even co-produced a track on Jay-Z’s 2007 album, American Gangster.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows
Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield

Fern Britton shares update on possible return to 'This Morning' and friendship with Phillip Schofield
Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’

Prince Harry ‘acting happy Infront of the world’: ‘Deeply sad inside’
Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93 video

Betta St. John, ‘Dream Wife’ and ‘Horror Hotel’ actress dies at 93
Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report video

Prince Harry slammed for ‘always shifting blame’: report
Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix

Idris Elba hints at sequels following success of 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' on Netflix
Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment

Steve-O's Tower Bridge jump: Comedian reveals details of detainment
Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel video

Joe Jonas’s ‘life made’ as he sings ‘Uptown Girl’ with music icon Billy Joel
Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Kate Middleton, William to watch Katie Boulter's Wimbledon match?

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder spotted filming wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA

Rihanna puts her baby bump on display while out in LA
Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London

Iris Law turns head in mini dress at Wireless Festival in London
Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’

Margot Robbie ‘stunned’ over Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling’s real-life ‘Ken moment’
Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute

Holly Willoughby reveals mother-in-law’s passing with heartwarming tribute
Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation

Kim Zolciak's divorce petition dismissed as couple gives a glimpse of reconciliation
Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Meghan and Harry mocked after Bradley Cooper signs podcast's deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘sore losers’ who ‘won’t self-reflect’
Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state

Alex Jones gives update on Charlie Thomson's mental state