Jacob Elordi credits Oscar nomination to late Heath Ledger

Jacob Elordi bags first ever Oscar nomination for 'Frankenstein'

Jacob Elordi has been making headlines nowadays for his upcoming film with Margot Robbie and for being nominated for an Academy Award.

The 28-year-old Saltburn actor has bagged his first ever nomination for an Oscar in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting role for playing The Creature in Guillermo del Toro’s directed film, Frankenstein.

In a recent interview at The Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jacob was asked if ever though of being nominated for an Oscar as a kid.

The Euphoria actor responded, “You know strangely, you’re supposed to say like, that doesn’t mean anything and art is subjective and all these things, but it really was a dream of mine particularly because of Heath Ledger.”

Ledger got nominated for playing Joker in The Dark Knight a year after he passed away at the age of 28.

Elordi confessed that he dreamed of achieving this milestone by the age of 28, however, he also thought that it’s going to take much longer time to unlock such an achievement.

Jacob said, "A fun fact is actually I remember when I first started my career, I was kind of obnoxious and I was like it’s not going to happen by 28, it’s going to take much longer.”

The Australian actor admitted that Heath showed him that it was possible.

Jacob shared, “I’m 28 years old and I got nominated 18 years to the day after he passed.”

While dedicating his nomination to the late star, The Kissing Booth actor said, “So I’d like to take this to say thank you Heath Ledger and for that inspiration. It really means the world to me.”

Work wise, Elordi is all set to star alongside Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights, slated to release on February 11.