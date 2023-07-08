 
Warner Bros. clarifies stance on Barbie ‘map scene’ after Vietnam banned the movie

July 08, 2023

Warner Bros. has recently clarified their stance on map scene after Vietnam banned the movie’s theatrical release.

In a statement issued to Variety, Warner Bros. Film Group said, “The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing.

“The doodles depict Barbie’s make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the ‘real world,’” it read.

The statement added, “It was not intended to make any type of statement.”

The outlet mentioned, “The map in the Greta Gerwig-directed film, set for release this month, shows just eight lines and is in the shape dictated by actual global maps.”

According to NPR, the Barbie movie is also under review in the Philippines.

The local media reported that Vietnamese officials were of the view the map in the movie shows the “nine-dash line” that represents China’s unilaterally claimed territory in the South China Sea. Therefore, the official decided to ban Barbie movie’s distribution.

It is reported that another movie that was stopped in Vietnam over the map included 2019 Abominable

Meanwhile, the Philippines and Vietnam also stopped distribution of the video game-based movie Uncharted over the appearance of the map last year.

