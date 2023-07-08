Britney Spears screamed at Victor Wembanyama in British accent, video shows

The Las Vegas Police Department found out that Britney Spears had been the one to hit herself

A new video has been released that shows the moment Britney Spears was assaulted by NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security guard. The clip gives a closer look at the incident which took place outside the Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, Las Vegas.

The 41-year-old singer can be seen running up to the player while repeating “sir, sir, sir” in a British accent before she tapped him on the shoulder. His security guard then, without looking back, either backhands her or causes her own hand to hit her in the face and her glasses to fly off.

She is then immediately surrounded by the people with her as she shouts: “That's America for you. F*** you all!”

The Las Vegas Police Department conducted an investigation and found out that she had been the one to hit herself as the security guard shoved her hand off the player’s shoulder.

The report which was released on Friday was filed by Detective John Santo who spoke to two members of the security teams and they both reportedly claimed that this was a “standard response” for most security teams.