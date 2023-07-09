 
Jonah Hill's ex-Sarah Brody levelled serious allegations

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Sarah Brody accused Jonah Hill of insecurity
Sarah Brody accused Jonah Hill of 'insecurity'

Sarah Brody is spilling everything up against her ex-Jonah Hill as she claimed he was "emotionally abuse" in their relationship.

Taking to Instagram, the estranged girlfriend of the War Dogs star shared her side of the version by sharing screenshots of their alleged chats.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," the surf instructor said, as the 39-year-old in the alleged conversation was asking her to delete any pictures of her surfing on Instagram with her "ass in a thong."

Following this, the 25-year-old removed the pictures The Wolf Of The Wall Street star allegedly told her to. But she argued not to see any point in that.

"But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear," the L.A native reportedly fired off.

"You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear and I hope it makes you happy."

The alleged chat also showed in another instance where Hill told Brady if she wanted to surf "with men," "to model," "to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit", and "to post sexual pictures," among other things, that he's "not the right partner" for her.

Hill and Brody were linked in 2021, but soon, reportedly, the feelings fizzled out as the actor denied the engagement rumours with the latter in February 2022.

