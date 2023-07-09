 
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom turn up PDA at BST Hyde Park

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom shared a long kiss while they took their place on the special VIP platforms
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom couldn’t keep their hands off each other at BST Hyde Park as Bruce Springsteen took the stage. The pair shared a long kiss while they took their place on one of the special VIP platforms for the show.

It seems they had the full intention to document the moment as Orlando raised his phone to take a photo. The Lord Of The Rings actor was seen nuzzling her ear as they enjoyed the performance while being joined in the audience by Leslie Mann, Emma Thompson and Tim Robbins.

Katy looked as stunning as ever as she donned a pink Prada mini-dress which showed off her toned figure. She accessorized by donning matching pink shades along with gold jewellery and dewy bronze makeup.

Listen to Katy's latest track, a remix of I Think I'm Ready:


Orlando, who parents two-year-old daughter Daisy with Katy, went for a much more casual look as he donned a white shirt and jeans.

Springsteen took the stage by storm alongside E Street Band as well as special acts by James Bay, First Time Flyers, the Coronas and Kingfisher.

Dame Emma showed off her wide range of dance moves as she enjoyed the show to the fullest alongside her husband Greg Wise. 

