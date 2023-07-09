 
menu menu menu

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Elvis Presley was an influence for French musician Françoise Hardy
Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Iconic French musician Françoise Hardy, made a significant impact as a leading figure in the influential yé-yé musical movement that emerged in 1963.

Hardy became an icon of the movement, captivating audiences with her charm, style, and melodic pop songs. Hardy, like any true legacy, always acknowledged the influences that shaped her.

One influential figure who deeply inspired her both personally and professionally was none other than Elvis Presley. Hardy openly expressed her admiration for Presley's impact on her life in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork, stating that he was an important influence and someone whom they all loved dearly.

“Elvis Presley was an important influence, and we all love him very, very, very much.”

“I wrote a song called ‘All Over the World’, which was influenced by this kind of ballad so much that the British musician I was working with, Charles Blackwell, put choirs behind me to sound exactly like [Presley’s background singers] the Jordanaires. […] Back in the ’60s, when he wasn’t performing, I always said, ‘The day Elvis comes back to the stage, I will go to see his show.’ When it happened, at the beginning of the ’70s, I made the trip to Las Vegas. I was not disappointed at all. I was amazed.”

Françoise Hardy's profound influence as a yé-yé icon and her open recognition of the artists who inspired her, including Elvis Presley, solidify her status as a legendary figure in the music industry.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom turn up PDA at BST Hyde Park

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom turn up PDA at BST Hyde Park