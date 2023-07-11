 
menu menu menu

Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Prince William cuts ribbon of new restaurant and atrium with sweet twins

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William appeared having Kate Middleton's way with children as he opened new restaurant and atrium at the Duchy of Cornwall's nursery with sweet twins on Monday.

The Prince of Wales cut ribbon of new restaurant with sweet twins. He was all smiles and in high spirits at the official opening of Duchy of Cornwall nursery restaurant in Lostwithiel.

The photos from the venue was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media account, captioning: "A great afternoon hearing how local sustainable produce is being used at the new @duchynursery restaurant."

They added: "The Orangery, and great to find packaging from our friends at @notpla here too!

Incredible to think this site was once a slate quarry, but now it's also home to a bumblebee conservation garden and a glasshouse conservatory where everyone can celebrate horticulture."

The restaurant reportedly has been established as part of a nine-month extension project and will serve a seasonal menu with fresh produce from the gardens. People can choose from local rumps of lamb, 'Duchy Eggs Royale' as well as a traditional afternoon tea.

The future king told staff: 'It's turned out amazingly. It's really fantastic'.

Claire Vickers, the nursery's marketing manager, added: 'This extension is several years in the making, and it's been under construction for nine months, so this really is an exciting moment for us'.

The manger also highlighted King Charles's huge contribution in the design plans for the building, saying: "The 24th duke, who's now His Majesty, was very much involved in the designs of the building and its very meaningful to have his son, the 25th duke, to visit us on this momentous occasion.

She added: "We are a big employer in the area and are supported incredibly by our local community, and you ask anyone in Lostwithiel, they will tell you how proud they are of the nursery and its connection to the royal family."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74 video

King Charles, Princess Anne behave like 'naughty little children' at 74
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's latest Lilibet stunt fails to get spotlight?
Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton video

Three proofs Prince William does not like 'PDA' like Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, know she has 'gone too far' video

Meghan Markle has 'baggage' from attacks, know she has 'gone too far'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?
King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor

King Charles, Joe Biden hold crucial meeting at Windsor
Prince Andrew faces fresh blow

Prince Andrew faces fresh blow
‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers video

‘Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at performers

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts' video

'Meghan Markle is on social media with over 12 accounts'
Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Biden breached royal protocol before meeting King Charles?

Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’

Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’
BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist video

BTS’ Suga reveals touching reason he wants to be a therapist
Criticism against Meghan and Harry's daughter condemned

Criticism against Meghan and Harry's daughter condemned

Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'

Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'
K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight video

K-pop group Girls Generation’s Taeyeon comments on her weight
K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency

K-pop group MAMMOO’s Hwasa is accused of public indecency
Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy

Kim Kardashian turns on her goth-glam at Dolce & Gabbana's show in Italy
Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare video

Madonna lists rules for handling her legacy after health scare