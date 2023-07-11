 
King Charles marks The Bahamas' 50th anniversary of independence

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Britain’s King Charles has shared his message for the people of Bahamas as the country marked 50th anniversary of independence.

In his message, the British monarch says, “Throughout the past fifty years The Bahamas has been an indispensable member of our Commonwealth family."

He further said, “The Bahamas has always held a special place in my affections. I remember with great fondness my visit in July 1973, when serving in the Royal Navy in H.M.S. Minerva, to attend the Independence Day celebrations.”

King Charles further said, “The people of The Bahamas have always given such a warm welcome to my family and myself, and I know that my mother, the late Queen, and my late father retained equally happy memories of their five visits to The Bahamas between 1966 and 1994.

“I am also most grateful for how you all welcomed my elder son and daughter-in-law, The Prince and Princess of Wales, last year and how the many young participants of the Governor General’s Youth Award welcomed my brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, this Spring. It is thus perhaps no surprise that, for my family and myself, The Bahamas has always felt like a home away from home, both in public and in private.”

