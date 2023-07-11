 
Meghan Markle warned over solo projects without Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has been warned over solo projects without her husband Prince Harry following their Spotify deal end.

According to reports Meghan Markle has decided to “step away” from the couple’s joint brand and will instead focus on solo projects.

Bella magazine, per NZ Herald, citing a source reported, “Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support.”

OK magazine, citing an insider, also reported Meghan Markle’s team is actively pushing her to create her own platform.

Meanwhile, broadcaster Esther Krakue believes Meghan Markle’s solo project decision could cause more harm than good.

Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia, per OK magazine, “I don’t think there’s any benefit, in terms of star power or financial gain, for Meghan to not be with Harry.”

