Kangana Ranuat slams Sonam Kapoor for mocking her 'English-speaking skills'

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Soanm Kapoor insults Kangana Ranaut in one of the throwback interviews
Kangana Ranuat has slammed Sonam Kapoor for degrading her on her ability to speak English fluently.

Kangana, taking it to her Instagram, posted a story where she dropped a video of Sonam’s old interview at the Koffee With Karan.

Karan, while playing the rapid fire round, asked the Zoya Factor actress: "If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to - the ability to speak English fluently?"

Sonam immediately took Kangana’s name without being hesitant.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress was left heartbroken after watching the clip. She, therefore, took a jibe at Anil Kapoor’s daughter.

She wrote: "What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English… also that show is officially closed forever.

"Please don't miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never”, the 36-year-old actress concluded.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranuat is all set to portray the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in her next film, Emergency. The film is slated to release on November 24, reports India Today. 

