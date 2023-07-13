 
Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video

By
Web Desk

|July 13, 2023

Singer Billie Eilish has mesmerised fans as she transformed into Barbie to tease her new song for the highly anticipated film starring Margot Robbie.

The Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a clip to announce the release of her new music video for the song "What Was I Made For?"

She wrote in caption: "TOMORROW."

Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell produced "What Was I Made For?" for the soundtrack of Barbie.

The 21-year-old musician, in the teaser, is seen sitting in a chair in front of a wooden desk opening a black briefcase adorned with several stickers, including a large one with the word 'Barbie' written in cursive font.

She is seen wearing an old-fashioned buttoned-up yellow dress, two rings, and a pair of yellow dangly earrings, seemingly channeling retro 1960s vibes by having her normally dark colored hair dyed blonde and up in a sixties-style blonde ponytail. Eilish completed her Barbie-inspired outfit with a minimal makeup look.

