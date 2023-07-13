Billie Eilish delights fans as she releases new music video

Singer Billie Eilish has mesmerised fans as she transformed into Barbie to tease her new song for the highly anticipated film starring Margot Robbie.

The Grammy-winning singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a clip to announce the release of her new music video for the song "What Was I Made For?"

She wrote in caption: "TOMORROW."

Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell produced "What Was I Made For?" for the soundtrack of Barbie.



The 21-year-old musician, in the teaser, is seen sitting in a chair in front of a wooden desk opening a black briefcase adorned with several stickers, including a large one with the word 'Barbie' written in cursive font.

She is seen wearing an old-fashioned buttoned-up yellow dress, two rings, and a pair of yellow dangly earrings, seemingly channeling retro 1960s vibes by having her normally dark colored hair dyed blonde and up in a sixties-style blonde ponytail. Eilish completed her Barbie-inspired outfit with a minimal makeup look.