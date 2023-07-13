 
Amanda Holden makes rare appearance with daughter Hollie at Barbie premiere

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2023

Amanda Holden turned heads with her classic appearance while hitting the red carpet at Barbie's UK premiere in London on Wednesday.

The TV personality, 52, put on a stylish display in a pink mini-dress as she was joined by her daughter Hollie, 11.

Amanda's skin-tight frock hugged every inch of her jaw-dropping figure and also boasted dramatic shoulder pads and gloved sleeves.

The stunner, who also shares daughter Lexi, 17, with husband Chris Hughes, matched her accessories perfectly with a chic PVC clutch and a pair of strappy heels.

Sporting a radiant palette of make-up she shielded her eyes behind oversized shades and let her blonde tresses fall loose.

Meanwhile, Hollie looked pretty in a printed Dolce & Gabbana co-ord that featured an off the shoulder top and matching skirt.

The Barbie movie not only stars Margot, Ryan, and Dua, but also America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Simu Liu. Various versions of both the Barbie and Ken dolls will be portrayed, with actress Helen Mirren narrating the film.

The premise of the movie, which has a budget of $100 million, follows Barbie and Ken as they travel to the real world in order to find the true meaning of happiness.


