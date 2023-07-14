Prince Harry leaves royal family ‘concerned’ with threat of ‘Spare 2’

Royal expert Angela Levin has warned that Prince Harry could write ‘Spare 2’ following the release of his memoir Spare in January.



Speaking to GB News, the royal author said the Duke of Sussex has left the Royal family ‘concerned’ with threat of ‘Spare 2.’

Angela says, “He could say all sorts of things about security, things that he's heard, a little row between King Charles and William.”

Earlier, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams had claimed Prince Harry could drop more royal bombshells by releasing another book.

The Entertainment Daily quoted Richard Fitzwilliams as claiming that Prince Harry could do another book.

Talking to The Sun, per Entertainment Daily, Fitzwilliams said: “If they don’t placate Random House by giving them something they might lose that too. What exactly are they going to do when it comes to more books? Harry has said he could write another book with the 400 pages removed from a first draft of Spare. The royals wouldn’t like it.”