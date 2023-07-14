David Beckham displays a strong bond with daughter Harper in Instagram post

David Beckham and daughter Harper are spending the best time together during a recent outing.

The father-daughter duo were spotted having a ball as they headed for pizza at Miami Slice on Thursday evening.

In the adorable post, they tucked into their food together as the 48-year-old beamed beside his youngest, who just turned 12.

Sharing the sweet snap on his Instagram story, the footballer captioned the post 'Sooooooooo good' as he then went on to upload a clip of the chefs making the pizza.

Clearly a big fan of the Italian speciality, the star uploaded a series of snaps focusing on the restaurant's pizza as he zoomed in on a slice captioning the pic 'Great pizza even better people.'

The snaps come after the family recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyland for Harper's 12th birthday as the Beckham's daughter enjoyed a whirlwind of celebrations.