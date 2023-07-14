Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’

During the latest episode of Celebrity Gogglebox, Rita Ora was accompanied by her older sister Elena, making it a family affair.



The two sisters, who share a striking resemblance, had a girls' night in and the episode was broadcasted on Channel 4 on Friday. Rita, 32, has a close relationship with her 34-year-old sister, who also serves as her manager.

Rita Ora appeared fashionable during her recent appearance, wearing a lavender top and matching leggings. She styled her honey blonde hair into loose waves and added an eye-catching silver necklace to complete her look.

The hitmaker has been busy promoting her new music, including her latest track Don't Think Twice.

In her third album You and I, which was released on July 14, the singer explores the romantic journey with her filmmaker husband Taika Waititi.

The popstar said of the new song: "Don't Think Twice is about not thinking twice and just jumping in, romantically."

"You only live once, so it's really about seizing the moment, and not being held back by thoughts of what might or might not happen."

In the dramatic music video directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, the singer and her 47-year-old husband can be seen goofily dancing in the woods.

The video is associated with dreams, nightmares, and the spirit world, and features Rita channeling Katherine from Wuthering Heights.

She is trapped in a ghostly forest within a dystopian world, which adds to the eerie and haunting atmosphere of the music promo.