 
menu menu menu

Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians

By
Web Desk

|July 14, 2023

Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has recently shut down rumours that she faked a tear on her face using CGI.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians season three, which aired on Hulu, Kim, her sister Khloé, and Scott Disick discussed about some of the most “absurd” rumours they heard about the family while relishing their Mexican food.

Speaking of which, a rumour was resurfaced that was reported by Cosmopolitan in September 2022.

It said, “Kim generated a tear on her face in post-production.”

To this, the SKIMS founder responded, “Who would CGI a tear?”

“Well obviously, nobody, stated Khloé and Scott.

While speaking in the confessional, Khloé said that nobody is “CGI-ing nothing on their show”.

For the unversed, Kim’s tear in question was from the season two of the reality show in which the reality star shared her thoughts on the birth of Khloé's second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Kim got emotional and as she said “Khloé deserved happiness”, there was a tear at the corner of her eyes which made headlines on social media last year.

Khloé asserted, “I thought it was funny, 'cause when I saw that viral video, you're just, you're touching here and here.”

“But your tear was like right, perfectly centred or something. You just missed it.”

However, Kim rejected again that the tear was artificial in her confessional.

Definitely not a CGI tear. Isn't that expensive?” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'

Digital release date confirmed for 'The Flash'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘mastermind rival’ inside Royal Family?
'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere

'Love Island' exes Ekin-Su, Davide face reunion at 'Barbie' premiere
James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC

James Gunn, Peter Safran to make changes at DC
Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions video

Liam Payne reveals he’s diagnosed with a ‘couple of’ mental conditions
Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police

Rosanna Arquette hit her car into Malibu’s shopping centre, confirm police
Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

Queen Camilla deprived of money Prince Philip continued to receive till his death

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

SAG-AFTRA strike: Hollywood industry to face harsh consequences

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas video

Metallica brings epic world tour to cinemas
Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal

Presenter calls out BBC for reporting on Huw Edwards scandal
Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket

Dua Lipa unveils Puma’s new lookbook in chic plunging leather jacket
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s expiration date ‘is near’
Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell addresses ‘frustrating’ Doctor Strange 2 cameo
Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?

Billie Eilish reveals how Barbie movie inspired her to write What I Was Made For?
Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Meghan Markle targeted over web domains

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ video

Rita Ora is joined by doppelganger sister Elena on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’
Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Netflix to drop Meghan and Harry amid strike?

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA

Bernie Sanders hits out at greedy Hollywood Studios, stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA