Kim Kardashian shuts down faking a tear rumours on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has recently shut down rumours that she faked a tear on her face using CGI.



During the latest episode of The Kardashians season three, which aired on Hulu, Kim, her sister Khloé, and Scott Disick discussed about some of the most “absurd” rumours they heard about the family while relishing their Mexican food.

Speaking of which, a rumour was resurfaced that was reported by Cosmopolitan in September 2022.

It said, “Kim generated a tear on her face in post-production.”

To this, the SKIMS founder responded, “Who would CGI a tear?”

“Well obviously, nobody, stated Khloé and Scott.

While speaking in the confessional, Khloé said that nobody is “CGI-ing nothing on their show”.

For the unversed, Kim’s tear in question was from the season two of the reality show in which the reality star shared her thoughts on the birth of Khloé's second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.

Kim got emotional and as she said “Khloé deserved happiness”, there was a tear at the corner of her eyes which made headlines on social media last year.

Khloé asserted, “I thought it was funny, 'cause when I saw that viral video, you're just, you're touching here and here.”

“But your tear was like right, perfectly centred or something. You just missed it.”

However, Kim rejected again that the tear was artificial in her confessional.

Definitely not a CGI tear. Isn't that expensive?” she added.