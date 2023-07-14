Marina Diamandis diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Marina Diamandis took to her Instagram to reveal the news, saying she’d been struggling for seven years

Marina and the Diamonds or Marina Diamandis says that she has been diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME).

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram to reveal the news of the diagnosis, saying she’d been struggling for seven years.

She told her followers that the condition had been caused due to “chronic stress” and that the symptoms, including “brain fog, numbness and insomnia”, had her “feeling like her body was being poisoned.”





Fortunately, she said she has started to “feel better than she had in a long time” after beginning a recovery program two months ago while receiving aid from a functional medicine practitioner.

She revealed that before she had sought help, she had coped with the symptoms through “adrenaline and will power.”

Continuing, she wrote: “I have a health/ life update I want to share with you all.⁣

After seven years of health issues, I recently got diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome/ ME. ⁣⁣

I've had symptoms like deep fatigue, numbness, tingling, low appetite, brain fog, rashes, insomnia and a feeling of being 'poisoned' for so long it's been hard to remember what healthy feels like.

My baseline energy has been at 50 - 60% for a long time. Aside from a few periods of remission, the last seven years have consisted of relying on adrenaline and will power to push me through each day.⁣⁣

Recovery started two months ago after an unusually bad flare up that involved shooting pains and burning sensations all over my hands, legs and back.”