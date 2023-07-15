Dan Reynolds reveals his ‘least favourite’ Imagine Dragons song to perform

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is not a fan of their certified diamond song which skyrocketed them to success.

The singer was asked by Insider to rank four of his songs from ‘most to least fun to perform live.’

Out of Radioactive, Demons, Believer and Thunder, he rated the 2012 Radioactive to be his “least favourite”.

“Radioactive is a song that a lot of fans want to hear. And if it weren’t for that, I probably would veto that song,” the 36-year-old singer-songwriter told the outlet. “It’s probably my least favourite to play.”

He went on to reason that it was mostly “length of time” which is why he feels this way. “We’ve played Radioactive, I don't know how many times, but let’s just say a lot of times. It’s a hard song to sing just vocally. It’s very high. It’s always at the end of the set, so I’m tired at that point.”

The outlet noted that Reynolds is not the first artist who is tired of his biggest hits.

Liam Gallagher of Oasis famously revealed that he “can’t f—king stand” their classic Wonderwall anymore and Ariana Grande was happy to cut out Bang Bang from her Sweetener World Tour setlist. Moreover, Radiohead simply refuse to perform their biggest hit.

Although, Reynolds is of the view that whether he likes to perform it or not, he will do it for the fans.

“There’s a lot of bands that are like, ‘We don’t play this song live anymore. We don’t care that everybody wants to hear it. We don’t care it’s our most popular song.’ And that’s fine. I get it, respect,” he told Insider. “I’m not hating on those bands. But that’s not what we do.”

The Grammy-winning artist is currently on tour with the band since February 2022.