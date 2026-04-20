Patrick Muldoon was filming new movie with Chris Hemsworth before death

Patrick Muldoon was 'excited' to begin filming 'Kockroach,' on which he was executive producer

Patrick Muldoon was in good spirits just days before his sudden death.

The Days of Our Lives star was “so excited” to be filming the new movie Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazie Beetz, and Alec Baldwin. Muldoon served as executive producer alongside Phil Kim and Patrick Hibler.

Just days before his death, Muldoon took to Instagram on Thursday, April 16 to celebrate the start of filming in Australia.

“So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazie Beetz And Alec Baldwin,” he wrote alongside a snapshot of Deadline reporting Hemsworth’s addition to the cast (the actor had replaced Channing Tatum who had to step away due to scheduling conflicts).

The Thor star also shared BTS photos from filming over on his Instagram.

On April 19, news broke of Muldoon’s sudden passing at age 57. The cause of death was revealed to be a heart attack, per Deadline.

Among Muldoon’s first roles was a two-part episode on Who’s the Boss when he was just a teenager. After his graduation from USC, Muldoon landed a three-episode guest role on Saved by the Bell.

His big break came in the early ‘90s when he was cast as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives.

His last project was crime-action film Dirty Hands, in which he starred alongside Kevin Interdonato and Denise Richards. The movie will be released on April 24.