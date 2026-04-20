Cher discovers son Elijah Blue Allman has secret teenage daughter: Report

Cher recently filed for conservatorship over her son for a second time

Cher recently found out she became a grandmother — 15 years ago!

According to a new report by The US Sun published Sunday, April 19, the music icon, 79, found out only last year that she may have a secret granddaughter from her son Elijah Blue Allman’s past relationship.

Former model Kayti Edwards claimed to the outlet that she gave birth to a daughter, Ever, in 2010 after a brief romance with Allman, now 49.

“Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess,” Edwards alleged, adding that the singer had previously dismissed the idea after Allman accidentally confessed during his 2021 overdose.

“When she heard the news, she was speechless,” Edwards claimed. “Cher told her family, ‘Oh my God, I’m finally a grandma.'”

Edwards further alleged that Allman had known about the child from the beginning but struggled with being present. “He always knew from day one, but he never wanted to be a parent,” she said, claiming he would only appear sporadically over the years.

The situation reportedly shifted after Allman’s health struggles, including multiple overdoses, which led to renewed contact between him and Edwards. That’s when Cher allegedly reached out to learn more.

Edwards also detailed a more recent meeting between Cher and the child, claiming they were invited to the singer’s Malibu home. “She was lovely and kind and we had dinner,” Edwards revealed.

The claims come amid ongoing concerns about Allman’s well-being, with Cher recently filing for conservatorship for a second time, citing his worsening “drug dependency.”