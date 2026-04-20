‘Saturday Night Live' alum Tina Fey admits past jokes missed the mark

Saturday Night Live veteran Tina Fey reflected on her years at the NBC sketch institution, acknowledging that some of her jokes were “on the wrong side”.

Speaking at the History Talks event in Philadelphia, Fey said she’s realized with time that not every punchline was fair.

The two times Globe Globe winner added candidly, “I was pretty dumb.”

Fey joined SNL in 1997 and later became head writer.

She recalled navigating some of the show’s most difficult broadcasts, from the first episode after September 11 to the anthrax scare and even President George W. Bush’s visit to meet Will Ferrell.

Over time, she said, the line between comedy and current events grew thinner, with politicians and public figures often responding directly to the sketches.

One of her most memorable stretches came in 2008, when she teamed with Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler to craft the now iconic Sarah Palin sketches.

Fey explained that the team worked hard to make sure their material was “a fair hit,” grounded in truth rather than random exaggeration.

“If it’s not true, it will not be funny,” she noted.

Reflecting on the influence of SNL, Fey said it was both thrilling and intimidating to know that what she wrote could be taken seriously by people in power.

She emphasized that the show never set out to control politics or the national narrative, but admitted that some of her own jokes didn’t age well.

Fey appeared alongside Nicole Kidman, Ted Danson, Kate McKinnon, Colin Jost and others at the event, which marked the nation’s 250th anniversary.