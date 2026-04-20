Taylor Swift fans attack Josh Hutcherson: 'Hunger Games' actor reacts

Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson set the record straight after Taylor Swift fans came for him online.

In a new interview with British GQ, Hutcherson addressed the backlash that followed his offhand remark about not being a “Swiftie.”

The actor explained that the reaction spiraled quickly, with fans mocking his height and accusing him of disliking Swift.

“All of a sudden it garnered this, ‘F**k him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’ It’s just like, whoa!” Hutcherson recalled.

He clarified that he has no issue with Swift herself, “I think she’s great. Her music is not my kind of music. That is why I don’t want to be online. I don’t need that energy.”

Hutcherson’s candid comments came at a time when his career is enjoying a resurgence.

He’s earned praise for HBO’s I Love LA, gone viral on TikTok thanks to fan edits, and continues to headline projects like Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Despite the online drama, he’s focused on embracing his own insecurities and finding balance away from social media.

The actor also reflected on his journey with fame, admitting he avoided mirrors for years due to acne, rosacea and self consciousness about his height.

Therapy and time offline have helped him accept himself.

“Most days, I will be outside in the world and all of a sudden remember that I don’t know what my face looks like,” he told GQ.

For Hutcherson, the Swiftie backlash is just another reminder of how intense fan culture can be.

But he’s clear about one thing: he respects The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker, even if her music isn’t his personal playlist.