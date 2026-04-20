Khloe Kardashian opens up about seeking help from family members

Khloe Kardashian gets candid about facing challenges in personal life

Khloe Kardashian is a big advocate of relying on your loved ones when needed, but she often struggles with this herself.

The 41-year-old reality star revealed that she is working on asking others for help in therapy, because despite being there for others, she cannot reach out to them when needed.

The Kardashians star noted, “I think I would call Kim [Kardashian] the most, but also — my personality — I'll say, 'Ugh. Kim is studying for the bar. She has four kids. She's acting,’ … and I will run this list down in my head and be like, ‘I'm not gonna bother her with my trivial s--- that I'm gonna get over in two days,’” during her appearance at SiriusXM’s The Morgan Stewart Show.

However, Khloe added that she is aware that “Kim doesn't care. She'll be like, ‘Call me.’”

The Good American co-founder and her other sisters have often commended Kim for her time management as she studies for her law degree while managing her brands, appearing on the reality show, her acting career, as well has her kids who she makes sure are never neglected.

During the family’s reality show, Kim shared that she schedules every minute of her day to fit in all the chores and responsibilities.

Despite her busy schedule, her sisters and mom Kris Jenner agreed that the SKIMS founder has an inherently peaceful nature, and is the only one who could do it all simultaneously.