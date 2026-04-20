How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are handling security in NYC before wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend time in NYC ahead of fast-approaching nuptials in the city

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated a night-out with Ashley Avignone and Kindred Lubeck recently, without getting their pictures taken in any of the public spots they visited in New York City, and that’s a part of their recent high-security strategy.

The 36-year-old pop superstar appears to have increased the already tight security around herself and her beau as their wedding nears.

Earlier in the week, the Opalite hitmaker was also able to support Kelce on his Tommy Hilfiger shoot from a closeby garage where her car stayed park as the NFL star got his pictures taken.

During their recent visit at exclusive club Casa Cipriani, the venue strictly made sure there were no phones on site, as they asked the guests to pocket their phones well before the couple had arrived.

The guests were reportedly shocked about the sudden protocol, according to Page Six, but later found that the American Royal couple had arrived at the venue.

The club was more cautious of providing safety to the Grammy winner, after her pictures got leaked in 2023 when she visited the venue with her then-boyfriend Matty Healy.

“They couldn’t even use them to check email. No one knew why, though,” an insider told the outlet of their recent outing.

The couple were hanging out with a group of friends and made it to the venue’s indoor jazz club because a canopy was leaking outside.

On the same day, the couple were rumoured to have finalised their wedding bands, as they met Lubeck who designed Swift’s engagement ring and Swifties believed the couple reached out to her for their bands too.