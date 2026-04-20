Kate Hudson, Brenda Song kids may be headed for Hollywood

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin’s fiancée Brenda Song and her Running Point costar Kate Hudson are opening up about their children’s futures, and both believe Hollywood may be in their DNA.

In a joint interview with E! News alongside series co-creator Mindy Kaling, Song admitted she can already see signs of performance instincts in her kids Dakota (4) and Carson (3).

“My kids are only 3 and 5. They’re still really young. But the 3-year-old, I’m like, ‘Oh no. I can see it!’” she said.

She added that there’s “no way” her children will avoid show business.

Hudson, who has three children, Ryder (22), Bingham (14), and Rani (7), echoed the sentiment, noting that her family has always gravitated toward the spotlight.

“Our family, I feel like we come out either with doing a scene [or] dancing,” she joked.

“Everybody in our family … it’s definitely a showbiz thing.”

She emphasized that passion is essential, “If you don’t love it, get out.”

Hudson, whose mother Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell are Hollywood icons, acknowledged the unpredictability of the industry.

However, she said her family approaches it with practicality.

“If you really love it, then you’re gonna love even the moments that are hard,” she explained.

Season two of Running Point premieres April 23 on Netflix, with Hudson’s Isla Gordon proving she can lead the Los Angeles Waves while juggling family drama and personal life.