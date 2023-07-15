 
Emmy snub has no ‘impact’ on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career at all

By
Web Desk

|July 15, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already “focusing on future projects” after their Emmy snub, a Hollywood PR expert has claimed.

Amid reports, Meghan and Harry are ‘devastated’ after their Netflix docuseries failed to earn any Emmy nomination, PR to the Stars Mayah Riaz says the snub has “no impact on their career.”

Speaking to Mirror, per New York Post, Riaz said, “Harry and Meghan didn’t get an Emmy nomination. It might have been disappointing but that’s all it is, disappointing. Not the end of the world.”

She went on to say, “Sometimes award snubs, such the Emmy are a bigger deal for everyone other than Harry and Meghan. This has no impact on their career at all.”

“They have their own reasons for it, which are bigger,” Riaz said over gossips Meghan and Harry made the Netflix docuseries for any award.

“Yes, award nominations and wins would be great but their reasons for doing the Netflix docuseries aren’t for these nominations.”

