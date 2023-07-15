 
Petition seeks referendum on the future of King Charles and his family

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2023

Over 5,000 people have signed a petition asking the UK government to allow for a public referendum on the monarchy.

The petition has been launched on the official website of the British government, with its deadline expiring on  11 October 2023.

At 10,000 signatures, government will respond to this petition while at 100,000 signatures, this petition will be considered for debate in Parliament.

The petition reads, "We should have a choice as to whether to keep the royals in their current position, or to do away with the outdated view that depending on the family you are born to, means you have a right to rule over others, even if only in name.

It adds, "We had a referendum on Scottish independence, to leave the EU, now it’s time to have one about the monarchy.

Unlike in the EU referendum however the Government should remain neutral, and simply implement whatever the people decide."

Anti-monarchy activists were seen spreading the link to the petition when Kate Middleton arrived at the Wimbledon on Saturday. 

