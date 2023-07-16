 
menu menu menu

Olivia Plath amid rumored separation from Ethan: 'I'm happy and at peace'

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Olivia Plath says Im happy and at peace amidst growing rumours of a split from Ethan
Olivia Plath says 'I'm happy and at peace" amidst growing rumours of a split from Ethan

Actress Olivia Plath seems optimistic about her future ahead amidst rumours of her separation from her husband Ethan Path.

The 25-year-old Welcome to Pathville star said that she is in a 'happy' place.

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, the actress answered the questions of his fans. She responded to a fan via video message who asked her if she was happy and also praised her.

Olivia responds to her fan via a video reply
Olivia responds to her fan via a video reply 

The actress said, "Thank you. I am happy." While she lamented the irony of her saying I am happy as her brother unexpectedly died in May. She added, "My brother's death has brought a lot of soul-searching days and nights."

In May, her brother died in a car accident when he was hit and killed by a car while riding an electric bike, reports People magazine.

She added that it has been very hard for him but, "I am at peace with the journey that I am on" and she was content with her life as well.

The notable aspect of her interaction with fans was that she didn't mention her husband in any response.

Fans speculate that pair separated in early 2023
Fans speculate that pair separated in early 2023 

It is being speculated by fans that the pair possibly separated in early 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Robert Downey Jr. admits having concerns on playing 'Iron Man' for so long

Robert Downey Jr. admits having concerns on playing 'Iron Man' for so long
Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance

Kate Middleton praises Marketa Vondrousova, Ons Jabeur for ‘amazing’ performance
Robert Downey Jr. dubs ‘Oppenheimer’ as ‘best film’ amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Robert Downey Jr. dubs ‘Oppenheimer’ as ‘best film’ amid SAG-AFTRA strike
'Friends' star cast still remains 'highest-paid' performers in TV history

'Friends' star cast still remains 'highest-paid' performers in TV history
Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

Katherine Jenkins joins stars at Wimbledon

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ updates following SAG-AFTRA Strike: Release date & more

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ updates following SAG-AFTRA Strike: Release date & more
Kate Middleton’s sweet words for Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon defeat disclosed video

Kate Middleton’s sweet words for Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon defeat disclosed
Riley Keough reveals how she celebrated news of her first Emmy nomination

Riley Keough reveals how she celebrated news of her first Emmy nomination
Ryan Gosling's daughters believe 'there is no use of Ken' in 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling's daughters believe 'there is no use of Ken' in 'Barbie'