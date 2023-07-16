Olivia Plath amid rumored separation from Ethan: 'I'm happy and at peace'

Olivia Plath says 'I'm happy and at peace" amidst growing rumours of a split from Ethan

Actress Olivia Plath seems optimistic about her future ahead amidst rumours of her separation from her husband Ethan Path.

The 25-year-old Welcome to Pathville star said that she is in a 'happy' place.

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, the actress answered the questions of his fans. She responded to a fan via video message who asked her if she was happy and also praised her.

Olivia responds to her fan via a video reply

The actress said, "Thank you. I am happy." While she lamented the irony of her saying I am happy as her brother unexpectedly died in May. She added, "My brother's death has brought a lot of soul-searching days and nights."

In May, her brother died in a car accident when he was hit and killed by a car while riding an electric bike, reports People magazine.

She added that it has been very hard for him but, "I am at peace with the journey that I am on" and she was content with her life as well.

The notable aspect of her interaction with fans was that she didn't mention her husband in any response.

Fans speculate that pair separated in early 2023

It is being speculated by fans that the pair possibly separated in early 2023.