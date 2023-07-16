 
Royal expert shares ‘great news’ about Kate Middleton, Prince William

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

A royal expert has shared another ‘great news’ about Kate Middleton and Prince William after the Princess of Wales returned to Wimbledon for women's singles final on Saturday.

Royal expert and author Richard Palmer tweeted, “Prince William will accompany his wife at Wimbledon on Sunday to watch the men’s singles final, Kensington Palace says.”

Reacting to it, royal fans dubbed it a ‘great news’

Commenting on Palmer’s tweet, one fan said, “Yaay great news” followed by numerous heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

Another fan dubbed it “super” along with many clapping hands emojis.

“Fantastic’, said the third fan.

Earlier on Saturday, Kate Middleton was warmly welcomed to the Championships as she returned to the Royal Box where she watched the women’s singles final between Czech player Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur.

Marketa became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in the Open era as she swept to a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jabeur.

Later, in a moving moment on Centre Court, Kate Middleton gave the tearful Tunisian a warm embrace as she handed her the runners-up trophy.

