‘Call The Midwife’ star Helen George splits from partner after 7 years

Helen George and Jack Ashton “drifted apart” and finally made the decision to go their own ways

Call The Midwife actress Helen George has split from her beau, who she actually met on the show, Jack Ashton after seven years. The pair reportedly “drifted apart” and finally made the decision to go their own ways “some months ago.”

Setting their relationship aside, they have now chosen to focus on parenting their two children, six-year-old Wren as well as two-year-old Lark.

Helen confirmed the news herself when she sat down to speak with The Sun. “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Meanwhile, a source explained: “Helen and Jack's decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved, they have just grown apart as a couple. They are both incredibly committed to working together to be the best parents they can for their two daughters.”

Helen played the role of Trixie Franklin on Call The Midwife in 2012 meanwhile Jack ended up joining two years later with the role of Tom Hereward. Their on-screen characters also began a romance where Tom proposes to Trixie before she can bring an end to their relationship.