Prince Harry is ‘panicking’ and ‘questioning his decisions’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry is starting to second guess his move away from the UK with Meghan Markle.

An inside source that is well placed among the Montecito couple’s inner-most circle has brought these rumored ‘second thoughts’ forward.

Reportedly, Prince Harry is starting to get second thoughts about the moves he’s made since moving away from the UK.

According to the inside source, “Harry is in a panic and beginning to question whether he and Meghan made the right decision.”

At this point, he’s made moves to make up with the senior most members of his family.

“He phoned William to call a truce and hinted that he and Meghan would be open to going back to London where they would serve King Charles III,” he insider also admitted before signing off and saying, “William didn't quite know what to say.”