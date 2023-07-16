Prince Harry’s ‘noble suffering at his reptilian family’s hands’ to live on ‘forever’

Prince Harry is being put on blast for painting his entire family as ‘reptiles’ hell bent on his ‘noble suffering’.



nsights and claims about the Duke of Sussex have been brought to light by commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au she started the converastion off by bashing those on either end of the Prince Harry spectrum and went as far as to say, “For those who think Harry deserves sainthood and to have a new Ben and Jerry’s flavour named after him, such has been his noble suffering at his reptilian family’s hands and his bravery in speaking his truth – those supporters only feel more strongly about him now.”

Before concluding she also went on to say, “And for those people who see the duke as an adult-sized toddler having an extended tantrum, a man who went full turncoat and made millions betraying his family in the process – then again, these projects, for many, just confirmed that view too.”

These accusations have come in response to Prince Harry’s docuseries with Netflix and public admissions to Oprah about being ‘mistreated’ all his life.