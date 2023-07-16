 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry’s ‘noble suffering at his reptilian family’s hands’ to live on ‘forever’

By
Web Desk

|July 16, 2023

Prince Harry is being put on blast for painting his entire family as ‘reptiles’ hell bent on his ‘noble suffering’.

nsights and claims about the Duke of Sussex have been brought to light by commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to News.com.au she started the converastion off by bashing those on either end of the Prince Harry spectrum and went as far as to say, “For those who think Harry deserves sainthood and to have a new Ben and Jerry’s flavour named after him, such has been his noble suffering at his reptilian family’s hands and his bravery in speaking his truth – those supporters only feel more strongly about him now.”

Before concluding she also went on to say, “And for those people who see the duke as an adult-sized toddler having an extended tantrum, a man who went full turncoat and made millions betraying his family in the process – then again, these projects, for many, just confirmed that view too.”

These accusations have come in response to Prince Harry’s docuseries with Netflix and public admissions to Oprah about being ‘mistreated’ all his life. 

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce turns heads in glamorous gown on night out with Jay-Z

Beyonce turns heads in glamorous gown on night out with Jay-Z
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend pays tribute to Jane Birkin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend pays tribute to Jane Birkin
Surprising duo: Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson sit together at Wimbledon

Surprising duo: Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson sit together at Wimbledon
Russell Crowe is seen playing tennis with girlfriend Britney Theriot

Russell Crowe is seen playing tennis with girlfriend Britney Theriot
Cillian Murphy draws inspiration from Bhagavad Gita for 'Oppenheimer' role

Cillian Murphy draws inspiration from Bhagavad Gita for 'Oppenheimer' role
Prince Harry is ‘panicking’ and ‘questioning his decisions’

Prince Harry is ‘panicking’ and ‘questioning his decisions’
Barbie film's 12A rating divides parents over adult content

Barbie film's 12A rating divides parents over adult content
Nicola Coughlan opens up about her inspiration behind Barbie premiere look

Nicola Coughlan opens up about her inspiration behind Barbie premiere look
Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passes away at 76

Iconic singer and actress Jane Birkin passes away at 76