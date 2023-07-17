 
Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig among stars and royals at Wimbledon for men's final

By
Web Desk

July 17, 2023

Actor Brad Pitt, director Guy Ritchie and James Bond star Daniel Craig were among a number of celebrities and the royals who were treated to an epic men’s Wimbledon final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday.

Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Pitt was on Centre Court to watch the thrilling contest, won by Alcaraz against the tournament's favourite Djokovic. It was the 20-year-old's first Wimbledon title.

Pitt looked dashing in grey t-shirt. The actor's stunning sunglasses added to the actor's smashing look. Fellow actor Hugh Jackman and his wife were also seen enjoying the game  in the players’ box.

James Bond star Daniel Craig and his charming wife Rachel Weisz were also caught in camera at Wimbledon. Actor Tom Hiddleston and singer Ariana Grande were also part of the crowd to support their favourite tennis stars.

Kate Middleton , Prince William, The Prince and Princess of Wales, were in the Royal Box with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and King Felipe of Spain also watched on as Alcaraz won 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.

Kate dazzled in green dress as she handed new Wimbledon men's champion the winner's trophy. She also presented Novak Djokovic the runner-up shield.

