Nicolas Cage decides to ditch 'Fantasia Film Festival' amid SAG-AFTRA strike

By
Web Desk

|July 17, 2023

Fantasia's official website shared the new with fans

The Ghost Rider star Nicolas Cage has decided not to attend the Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal amid the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Cages was expected to attend the festival on July 22 for the world premiere of Sympathy for the Devil, directed by Yuval Adler’s. However, he was going to be honoured with the Cheval Noir career achievement award at Fantasia.

The official website of Fantasia shared the news, updating fans about his absence. They wrote: “We’re sad to announce that due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Nicolas Cage will no longer be able to attend the festival next weekend.”

They further mentioned that will keep on updating their website if any other guest decides to ditch the Montreal’s film festival.

“We’ll be updating our website regularly as we receive news from other announced guests while circumstances evolve. Our hearts are with the actors, as well as with the WGA, and we hope to see the unions get a fair deal soon.”

The Reinfield actor’s absence from the film festival will be a great disappointment for fans.

Montreal’s Fantasia Film Festival is set to take place on July 20 to August 9, reports Variety.

