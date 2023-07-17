Michael Cera bought vintage Allan doll to prepare for upcoming 'Barbie' movie

Michael Cera, known for his roles in successful films like "Superbad" and "Juno," recently took on the role of Allan in the highly anticipated Barbie film, which resurrects the underwhelming character who was discontinued years ago.

Cera bought an Allan doll on eBay as a source of inspiration during the filming process, he revealed in an interview with Guardian.

“I definitely wanted to have my own Allan.” He says of the doll he purchased; which had on a broken sandal. "But it doesn’t matter – he’s like 60 years old or something.”



He expressed his excitement for being a part of the project, particularly for the opportunity to work with Barbie and Ken, portrayed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, respectively, and the indie director Gerwig. Despite its commercial appeal, Cera noted that Barbie also incorporates some arthouse sensibilities, with Gerwig's creative touch evident throughout the film.

In addition to his involvement in the Barbie film, Cera recently starred in the first episode of the new Black Mirror anthology series, which explores the concept of the multiverse.

