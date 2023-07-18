 
menu menu menu

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' among favourites on VOD charts

By
Web Desk

|July 18, 2023

Wes Andersons Asteroid City among favourites on VOD charts
Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' among favourites on VOD charts

Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" defies the dominance of franchises on the VOD hits charts, maintaining a strong position despite fierce competition. 

Released by Focus Features, the film consistently ranks fourth or fifth on all three major VOD platforms: Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. While facing tough competition from blockbuster films, "Asteroid City" demonstrates resilience and the potential for a lucrative performance.

Currently, "Asteroid City" trails behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which has emerged as the year's biggest domestic hit, priced at $5.99 and securing the third spot across platforms. 

Although "Asteroid City" has yet to reach the $30 million mark, its modest budget of $25 million compared to its competitors suggests a promising return on investment for Focus Features.

While the VOD charts primarily reflect the influence of franchise films, "Asteroid City" demonstrates its ability to captivate audiences and make a distinctive mark within the blockbuster-driven landscape. 

With its unique storytelling and Anderson's signature style, Asteroid City offers viewers a refreshing cinematic experience, providing a welcome respite from franchise fatigue.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Gosling lists 10 key items to channel Barbie's companion Ken video

Ryan Gosling lists 10 key items to channel Barbie's companion Ken
Robert Downey Jr on being slammed by Titanic star Kate Winslet: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr on being slammed by Titanic star Kate Winslet: Here’s why
Miranda Lambert sparks debate after pausing concert to scold fans over taking selfies video

Miranda Lambert sparks debate after pausing concert to scold fans over taking selfies
Jamie Foxx throws celebration to mark recovery milestone

Jamie Foxx throws celebration to mark recovery milestone
Key resignation from Prince Harry's charity raises eyebrows

Key resignation from Prince Harry's charity raises eyebrows

Barbie actor Simu Liu opens up about Bollywood aspirations and musicality

Barbie actor Simu Liu opens up about Bollywood aspirations and musicality
Sofia Vergara finds joy in Italy amidst divorce announcement

Sofia Vergara finds joy in Italy amidst divorce announcement
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are united by one key factor video

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are united by one key factor
Kate Middleton is ‘strength’ behind Prince William video

Kate Middleton is ‘strength’ behind Prince William