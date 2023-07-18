Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' among favourites on VOD charts

Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" defies the dominance of franchises on the VOD hits charts, maintaining a strong position despite fierce competition.

Released by Focus Features, the film consistently ranks fourth or fifth on all three major VOD platforms: Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. While facing tough competition from blockbuster films, "Asteroid City" demonstrates resilience and the potential for a lucrative performance.

Currently, "Asteroid City" trails behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which has emerged as the year's biggest domestic hit, priced at $5.99 and securing the third spot across platforms.

Although "Asteroid City" has yet to reach the $30 million mark, its modest budget of $25 million compared to its competitors suggests a promising return on investment for Focus Features.

While the VOD charts primarily reflect the influence of franchise films, "Asteroid City" demonstrates its ability to captivate audiences and make a distinctive mark within the blockbuster-driven landscape.

With its unique storytelling and Anderson's signature style, Asteroid City offers viewers a refreshing cinematic experience, providing a welcome respite from franchise fatigue.