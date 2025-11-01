Cardi B makes hilarious admission about personal hygiene

Photo: Cardi B gets honest about personal hygiene: 'Got all types of roach eggs'

Cardi B has gotten honest about her hair hygiene.

In a recorded clip from her recent livestream shared to X, the rapper admitted she has not “washed my s***” in nearly two or three months while detailing her plans to finally give her scalp some TLC.

“I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this,” Cardi joked as she tapped her head, which appeared to be covered with a wig cap.

She added that she plans to oil her scalp, wash her hair, and braid it in the coming days.

For those unversed, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker has been candid about her natural hair journey over the years.

Back in 2021, she shared throwback photos on Instagram while clapping back at critics who made comments about her hair texture as someone of mixed heritage, her mother is from Trinidad and her father from the Dominican Republic.

“Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now.”

Cardi went on to encourage women of color to embrace their natural texture, “I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘bad hair.’ There’s no such thing as bad hair, and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. All hair is good.”