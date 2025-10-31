 
Geo News

Truth behind Ellen DeGeneres' control over Portia de Rossi revealed

Insider shared rare details about Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres' inner dynamic

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 31, 2025

Photo: Portia de Rossi independent of Ellen DeGeneres influence: Source
Photo: Portia de Rossi 'independent' of Ellen DeGeneres' influence: Source

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly been known for controlling her partner, Portia de Rossi.

It has been established that Ellen DeGeneres' constant micromanaging is causing serious problems for her wife.

Advertisement

According to RadarOnline.com, the 67-year-old retired talk show host, who rose to fame as the former daytime queen, has been bossing around Portia and micromanaging every aspect of her life, leaving the actress feeling “suffocated.”

This sudden and drastic shift in DeGeneres' behavior reportedly occurred after the couple relocated to England from California in 2024.

An insider told the outlet, "Portia loves Ellen dearly, but she feels totally suffocated much of the time, because every aspect of her life is constantly micromanaged.”

"If she wants to go for a horse ride, a jog, even a trip to the shops, it'll be met with a dozen questions — and Ellen hates going anywhere by herself, so Portia's always on the hook to be by her side," the source revealed.

However, a new RadarOnline.com report has presented a different sentiment, suggesting that not all assumptions about the pair's dynamic are accurate.

"People think Ellen was the one who coaxed Portia to put her acting career on hold, but that's not accurate," another insider clarified. 

"Portia was the one who decided to step back from acting," the tipster confirmed.

Advertisement
Chris Rock makes brutal joke about Malaak Compton divorce
Chris Rock makes brutal joke about Malaak Compton divorce
Why Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise's big-screen debut is on hold?
Why Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise's big-screen debut is on hold?
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi secretly plans her return to showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi secretly plans her return to showbiz
Why Katy Perry makes cautious move in Justin Trudeau love story?
Why Katy Perry makes cautious move in Justin Trudeau love story?
NASA claps back after Kim Kardashian calls 1996 moon landing 'fake'
NASA claps back after Kim Kardashian calls 1996 moon landing 'fake'
George Clooney turned down several projects for THIS reason
George Clooney turned down several projects for THIS reason
Sam Claflin details stunt accident which left Jennifer Lawrence hurt
Sam Claflin details stunt accident which left Jennifer Lawrence hurt
'IT' star Tim Curry breaks silence on why playing Pennywise made him uneasy
'IT' star Tim Curry breaks silence on why playing Pennywise made him uneasy