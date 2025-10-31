Truth behind Ellen DeGeneres' control over Portia de Rossi revealed

Photo: Portia de Rossi 'independent' of Ellen DeGeneres' influence: Source

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly been known for controlling her partner, Portia de Rossi.

It has been established that Ellen DeGeneres' constant micromanaging is causing serious problems for her wife.

Advertisement

According to RadarOnline.com, the 67-year-old retired talk show host, who rose to fame as the former daytime queen, has been bossing around Portia and micromanaging every aspect of her life, leaving the actress feeling “suffocated.”

This sudden and drastic shift in DeGeneres' behavior reportedly occurred after the couple relocated to England from California in 2024.

An insider told the outlet, "Portia loves Ellen dearly, but she feels totally suffocated much of the time, because every aspect of her life is constantly micromanaged.”

"If she wants to go for a horse ride, a jog, even a trip to the shops, it'll be met with a dozen questions — and Ellen hates going anywhere by herself, so Portia's always on the hook to be by her side," the source revealed.

However, a new RadarOnline.com report has presented a different sentiment, suggesting that not all assumptions about the pair's dynamic are accurate.

"People think Ellen was the one who coaxed Portia to put her acting career on hold, but that's not accurate," another insider clarified.

"Portia was the one who decided to step back from acting," the tipster confirmed.