Dr Kapotaqkhy represents Pakistan in Sri Lanka’s Miss Tourism pageant

Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala. — Supplied

Freshly crowned Miss Pakistan Universal 2023, Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala is off to represent Pakistan in the first-ever tourism pageant — Miss World Tourism 2023 — in Sri Lanka.

Prior to her departure Dr Kaotaqkhy, with overwhelmed enthusiasm, said: “I am so honoured to represent Pakistan in Sri Lanka where 40 Queens from across the world will be locked into competition.”

“This is my first international pageant, and I have worked hard towards preparing the right outfits, the questions and answers as well as my talent where I will be performing on a Pakistani song. I will do my best in representing Pakistan internationally which is much needed for my country.”

According to Tourism State Minister Diana Gamage, the Miss World Tourism 2023 pageant would be held in Sri Lanka from July 20 to 30.

Some of the contestants will be new to this country and have no awareness about the people and the country. “However, the most exquisite representatives from abroad would assemble there to vie for the coveted crown at the competition,” she said.

“The relevant ministry and the Tourism Promotion Bureau are working hand in hand during this historic 11-day extravaganza to make it an awe-inspiring spectacle for the visitors. All those who are coming are global travel influencers, the new key actors in tourism promotion,” she added.

Radika Gunawardhana, former Mrs World Sri Lanka, is organising the event where the contestants would be provided with star-class accommodation, Sri Lankan gastronomical delights, and all visits to tourism locations and other necessary facilities for free.

Sonia Ahmed, founder of the pageant industry for Pakistan said: “This is a very important event for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, as both countries need such events to change the image of the country in front of the world. And Dr Kapotaqkhy Chanchala is the right fit for this contest as right after this she will prepare for the Miss Earth 2023 pageant in Vietnam.”