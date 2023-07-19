Deepika Padukone ditches plan to attend 'Project K' launch at Comic-Con amid SAG-AFTRA strike

'Project K' is set to release on January 12, 2024

Deepika Padukone, whose upcoming film Project K is set to launch at the San Diego Comic-Con, has decided to ditch the event amid Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Project K team was supposed to attend the event to launch the film's teaser and title. Reportedly, lead stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati has reached the US to attend the Comic-Con.

However, Deepika, who is also member of the SAG-AFTRA, has skipped the event in respect of the actors and writers strike.

In May 2023, the actors and writers in Hollywood initiated a protest against the SAG federation to fight for labour laws.

Last week, many actors announced on a strike after failing to reach to an agreement with the federation for signing new contracts with major studios and streamers.

The Pathaan actress has also ditched to attend the major event of her big sci-fi film, respecting the strike.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 12, 2024, reports India Today.