‘Barbie’ movie reviews sing praises for Ryan Gosling’s ‘flawlessly funny’ Ken

As first reviews for the Barbie start to pour in a day before its release, Ryan Gosling has been dubbed as the highlight of the movie.

The La La Land actor, 42, is portraying Ken, the male companion of Margot Robbie’s Barbie. The Ken doll mostly came as an accessory to the main Mattel toy, which is also one of the of themes depicted in the movie.

Since the doll had been around for almost 60 years, the movie quickly grabbed attention bringing back nostalgia for many. However, another thing picked up during this time was the notion that Gosling was not the right fit for the role.

A social media debate over Gosling’s age broke out among different generations of Barbie fans, but it seems Gosling proved that he had the perfect Ken-ergy and Ken-nection for the part.

According to People Magazine, Gosling steals the movie even though Robbie is the star.

“Ryan Gosling is flawlessly funny as the plastic male who exists only as a sort of chaste, chisel-chested consort to Barbie,” Tom Gliatto reviewed for the outlet.

Meanwhile, Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian that Gosling is “allowed to steal the whole film playing Barbie’s non-genitaled boyfriend, Ken.”

He credited director and co-writer Greta Gerwig’s “confidence and generosity as a feminist film-maker” to give “all the best lines” to Gosling.

Meanwhile, Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter lauds the actor’s “impressive heart and humour.”

Barbie will be releasing in theatres on Friday, July 21st 2023.