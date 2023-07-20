 
menu menu menu

‘Barbie’ movie reviews sing praises for Ryan Gosling’s ‘flawlessly funny’ Ken

By
A. Akmal

|July 20, 2023

‘Barbie’ movie reviews sing praises for Ryan Gosling’s ‘flawlessly funny’ Ken
‘Barbie’ movie reviews sing praises for Ryan Gosling’s ‘flawlessly funny’ Ken 

As first reviews for the Barbie start to pour in a day before its release, Ryan Gosling has been dubbed as the highlight of the movie.

The La La Land actor, 42, is portraying Ken, the male companion of Margot Robbie’s Barbie. The Ken doll mostly came as an accessory to the main Mattel toy, which is also one of the of themes depicted in the movie.

Since the doll had been around for almost 60 years, the movie quickly grabbed attention bringing back nostalgia for many. However, another thing picked up during this time was the notion that Gosling was not the right fit for the role.

A social media debate over Gosling’s age broke out among different generations of Barbie fans, but it seems Gosling proved that he had the perfect Ken-ergy and Ken-nection for the part.

According to People Magazine, Gosling steals the movie even though Robbie is the star.

“Ryan Gosling is flawlessly funny as the plastic male who exists only as a sort of chaste, chisel-chested consort to Barbie,” Tom Gliatto reviewed for the outlet.

Meanwhile, Peter Bradshaw wrote for The Guardian that Gosling is “allowed to steal the whole film playing Barbie’s non-genitaled boyfriend, Ken.”

He credited director and co-writer Greta Gerwig’s “confidence and generosity as a feminist film-maker” to give “all the best lines” to Gosling.

Meanwhile, Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter lauds the actor’s “impressive heart and humour.”

Barbie will be releasing in theatres on Friday, July 21st 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price 'disappointed' over Barbie snub

Katie Price 'disappointed' over Barbie snub
When Idris Elba swooned over working with Beyoncé

When Idris Elba swooned over working with Beyoncé

Prince Harry, Meghan's attempt to gain political influence in US failed?

Prince Harry, Meghan's attempt to gain political influence in US failed?
Nina Dobrev offers dissapointing update on 'The Vampire Diaries'

Nina Dobrev offers dissapointing update on 'The Vampire Diaries'
Critics shower praise on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Critics shower praise on Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release first album in 20 years video

Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release first album in 20 years
Jamie Lynn 'focuses' on girls amid feud with Britney Spears video

Jamie Lynn 'focuses' on girls amid feud with Britney Spears
Dalton Gomez holds back tears as Ariana Grande ends 'fairytale' video

Dalton Gomez holds back tears as Ariana Grande ends 'fairytale'
Meghan Markle has 'never needed' Prince Harry like she needs now video

Meghan Markle has 'never needed' Prince Harry like she needs now