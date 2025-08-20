Singer Ernesto Barajas shot dead after receiving threats

Ernesto Barajas, lead vocalist of popular Mexican band Enigma Norteño, was murdered Tuesday in a shooting at a parking lot in this Guadalajara suburb, authorities said.

The 38-year-old singer and a companion were killed when two armed men on a motorcycle opened fire on their pickup truck, according to witnesses and local media.

A female bystander was seriously wounded in the attack.

Barajas, born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, fronted a band known for narcocorridos, ballads that chronicle drug cartel activities.

Enigma Norteño, founded in 2004, has over 4 million monthly Spotify listeners and performed songs dedicated to cartel leaders including Jalisco New Generation Cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera and Sinaloa Cartel figures.

Municipal police cordoned off the scene while state prosecutors and forensic experts collected evidence.

The Jalisco Public Security Secretariat opened an investigation to identify the perpetrators.

The band faced previous threats from organized crime groups. In August 2023, Barajas canceled a Baja California performance after receiving a warning banner from the CJNG threatening him over alleged ties to Sinaloa Cartel plaza bosses.

"Stop feeling protected by the sisters Aquiles and Rana," the message read, referring to cartel leaders Alfonso and René Arzate.

Despite denying cartel connections, Barajas acknowledged in interviews that organized crime had commissioned corridos from the group. He also hosted a YouTube podcast interviewing prominent Mexican artists.