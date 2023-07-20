Selena Gomez thinks her little sister is ‘cooler’ than the singer: Photo

Selena Gomez thinks her little sister ‘cooler’ than the singer: Photo

Selena Gomez shares a special bond with her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and the singer usually gives a sneak peak into her bond on social media.



Speaking of which, the Calm Down hit-maker has recently posted a mirror selfie on Instagram on July 20, which featured the two sisters spending time with each other.

In the image, Selena and 10-year-old Gracie could be seen posing for the camera as the latter also pulled a dramatic pout for the selfie.

The singer and actress wrote in the caption, “I love my little me – she’s cooler than I’ll ever be.”

Within an hour, the post has garnered 1 million likes while fans could not help but gush over the bond between the sisters in the comments section with one said, “You’re so gorgeous Selena I love you, shine on girl.”



“This why I love Selena because she didn’t let Hollywood change her beautiful personality,” another added.

A third user remarked, “She’s growing up so elegantly just like you!!”

This is not the first time that Selena shared glimpse of her bond with Gracie. A week ago, she posted a mirror selfie on photo-sharing app, saying she missed her “sissy” as well as the fun they had in “New York”.

Meanwhile, Selena will next be seen in season three of Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, which is scheduled to release on August 8.