Celina Jaitly opens up about her tragic loss of losing twin 'baby boy'

Celina Jaitly made her debut in Bollywood with film 'Janasheen'

Celina Jaitly finally opened up about losing a twin baby boy named Shamsher due to a heart conditions.

On July 19, Celina shared a picture of her baby from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and a picture of her full family, along with a lengthy caption revealing the whole incident. She also shared the challenges she faced after the loss of her dearly son.

"It took me 5 years to come to terms with this episode of our lives but I have finally summoned the courage to talk about my ordeal to help many parents who reach out to @haag.peter & I as they deal with the trauma of preterm birth and loss of a baby."

Peter n I want such parents to know that they can get through this. In personal experience, we both can vouch that your Preemie baby is a true survivor. #preemies show us the power of faith & prayer and the fight of the human spirit. Remember that most #prematurebabies survive and live completely normal, healthy lives."

The Golmaal Returns actress explained the meaning of preterm in pregnancy.

"Preterm is defined as babies born alive before 37 weeks of #pregnancy are completed. The outcome of our 2nd spontaneous #twinpregnancy was bittersweet due to Baby Shamsher’s loss due to a heart condition."

( I went into labour at 32 weeks due to my father's sudden passing.) It was very difficult for Peter n I but we smiled after many million tears in this photograph (1) to seal a happy memory for our blessing baby @arthurjhaag arrival as he went straight to NICU in an incubator for 3 months immediately upon his arrival."

Celina continued: "The NICU was a strange & difficult environment. From our experience, accepting that there will be good days and bad days will help you to feel less shocked & worried when challenging days happen."

"While not an option for everyone, Peter & I moved into the same hospital in Dubai for the few months of #nicu as the loss of Shamsher left us immensely anxious about Arthur and feelings of frustration, intense sadness, nervousness, disappointment, guilt, anger, love overwhelmed us too."

Towards the end of her post, she also offered advice to all such parents, saying: "Know that you are not alone in how you are feeling."

Celina Jaitly has done a few films in Bollywood, namely Janasheen and Apna Sapna Money Money, reports India Today.