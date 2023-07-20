 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in an ‘uphill battle’: report

By
Web Desk

July 20, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in an ‘uphill battle’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in an ‘uphill battle’: report

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are walking a very thin line when it comes to success because all of theirs seem to be “regularly tempered by their failures.”

Claims regarding the couple’s financial future have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She started everything off with News.com.au by saying, “Chalk it all up as bravery or egotism (or maybe even both at the same time), but they put all their chips on themselves, doubled down and bet the house.”

While Ms Elser believes, “Today, that is a gamble that has only partially paid off, with their successes having been regularly tempered by their failures.”

“What I wonder is, if the Sussexes could go back to those feverish last days of 2019 and first ones of 2020, would they make the same extreme – and it could be argued, emotional – decision to abscond?” she even asked during the course of her piece.

Before concluding she also posed a second question and said, “If they had known that what looked like a clear, straightforward path to success and Diana-like levels of reverence was instead going to be an uphill battle, would they have still 

